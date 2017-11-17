Lionfish Derby helps cut predator numbers

Royal Gazette - Thursday, November 17, 2017

More than 120 predator fish have been removed from Bermudas waters thanks to a Lionfish Derby held by Royal Bermuda Regiment divers. The RBR Underwater Task Force teamed up with the Bermuda Lionfish Task Force for a team competition to help wipe out the fish last weekend. RBR soldier and diver...read more

