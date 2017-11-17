Burt seeks tourism innovation

Royal Gazette - Thursday, November 17, 2017

David Burt, the Premier, feels that regulation and innovation are key to boosting tourism. Speaking yesterday at the Bermuda Tourism Summit 2017 at the Hamilton Princess Hotel, Mr Burt said We have a very ingrained psyche in Bermuda where we often want to say no. The fact is the only way that...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Burt Bermuda welcomes tech innovators

Hamilton Princess to host careers fair

Burts call for action over two Bermudas

Energy Summit a success Gibbons

Insurance Day Summit opens today

Two wrongs dont make a right

100 expected at Bermuda Business Summit



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ja, China mark milestone in song, dance

Notis brings joy with 'Body & Soul' rhythm

Posters on show

Etana to get honour

'Get Up, Stand Up' against bullying - Optimist International allowed to use Bob Marley and the Wailers song free

Henriques emphasises value in antiques - Historical, financial value in old items

African interest lifts film festival - Africa World Documentary Film Festival from today to Sunday at UWI

SPORTS more
Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

United stuns Potters on home turf

ICC investigating approach during Windies, Zimbabwe series

Byers uncertain of football future

Region Nine for U-16 boxing competition

Guyana UK CC overcome GCC Masters

Cariah stumped with Level 1 breach

POLITICS more
New gun law takes effect as amnesty ends

EDITORIAL: Another $20 million plus

'No one marched when I was elected': New Zealand Prime Minister's biting response to Donald Trump

'Big brother is watching you'

Funds being allocated in supplementary estimates for road repairs

Police give two weeks for removal of controversial ZOSO clause

Japan honours Massy CEO

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 15 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 15 2017

First Atlantic Expands Reach In Central America

Ministry to host National Minerals Week

Economy grew by 0.9 per cent in third quarter

Cuts at Nedco after $224m in bad loans

Get in position for China trade

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Hayward witnessed aftermath of murder

Bereaved child on overcoming trauma

Children scared to leave homes after murder

Story of forgiveness shared with students

Health Ministry Advisory: ‘Get Your Flu Vaccine’

Video: Nov 16th Bernews Morning Newsflash

New gun law takes effect as amnesty ends

RELATED STORIES
Burt Bermuda welcomes tech innovators

Hamilton Princess to host careers fair

Burts call for action over two Bermudas

Energy Summit a success Gibbons

Insurance Day Summit opens today

Two wrongs dont make a right

100 expected at Bermuda Business Summit

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bugle gets Spontaneous
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Id Bill Passed
Sarah Retter: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...