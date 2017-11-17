Google: Ban foreign governments from posting online election adverts after Russian meddling 

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

Google: Ban foreign governments from posting online election adverts after Russian meddling Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Google: Ban foreign governments from posting online election adverts after Russian meddling Google made the call through a submission to the US election watchdog 16...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Russia moves to declare Western media 'foreign agents'

Putin tells Trump: Russia didn't meddle in US elections

Moscow says Twitter ready to store data of users on Russian servers despite concerns over surveillance 

Alt-right Twitter blogger Jenna Abrams unmasked as creation of Russian 'troll factory'  

Russian cyber operatives 'setting up shop in Scotland to promote independence referendum'

Employee reveals how Russian trolls targeted Hillary Clinton before election - after studying House of Cards

Russian Foreign Ministry publishes election meddling April Fool video



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BSID Charity Wreath Show & Silent Auction

Bermudian Designer Builds Impressive Portfolio

Wheelchair user wants to try hand at music

45DiBoss releases first studio album

Delly Ranx drops 'Gal Mascot'

Jamaica's finest musician to go on show at 'Hello Again'

BRT gets fiery with V Maui Wowi

SPORTS more
Photos/Results: Bermuda Optimist Championship

UCLA basketball players thank Donald Trump for his help in their release from Chinese jail

Bermuda to host top sailing conference

Italy fire Ventura after World Cup miss

Carter facing CAS in appeal against Beijing 2008 ban

CAS to make Carter ruling in 2018

WINLOTT Committed to Success of another Windward Islands U15 Tournament

POLITICS more
Google: Ban foreign governments from posting online election adverts after Russian meddling 

Gov't to repair roads damaged by recent rains

China withdraws PM’s invitation to attend ‘high level’ meeting – replaces it with state visit next year

Grandparents are being denied right to look after grandchildren by adoption agencies, says Theresa May

Leading gaming magazine criticises plans

Casino legislation sad and backward

Holness welcomes NIA's Integrity Champions programme

BUSINESS more
Magna Rewards goes instant

Argus Group up 2.6

FAC expands services into Central America

Nonna’s Kitchen Offering New Takeaway Service

One Hour Video: Bermuda Tourism Summit

Cruise tourism to inject nearly EC$200 million into St Kitts-Nevis in 3 months

Vandalism, theft plague Digicel

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Fake ‘Premier David Burt’ Instagram Account

'Breakthrough' breast cancer drugs which stall disease for months to be available on NHS

'The disaster is biblical': Athens floods kill 15 after 'unprecedented' storm

Schoolchildren cause disturbance in terminal

St Thomas taxi operator granted $1 million bail on gun, ammo charges

Flu shot reminder

What is the sentence if she pleads guilty? Lawyer representing St Thomas mother asks judge

RELATED STORIES
Russia moves to declare Western media 'foreign agents'

Putin tells Trump: Russia didn't meddle in US elections

Moscow says Twitter ready to store data of users on Russian servers despite concerns over surveillance 

Alt-right Twitter blogger Jenna Abrams unmasked as creation of Russian 'troll factory'  

Russian cyber operatives 'setting up shop in Scotland to promote independence referendum'

Employee reveals how Russian trolls targeted Hillary Clinton before election - after studying House of Cards

Russian Foreign Ministry publishes election meddling April Fool video

RECENT COMMENTS
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Bus staff want proposal relook
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Bus staff want proposal relook
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...