Plans moving apace for hospitals to be upgraded to ‘Smart Health Care Facilities’

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

Â  As the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) prepare Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean for the first of its kind, âSmart Health Care Facilities,â the organizations on Sunday last reached out to the public for interested persons to...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PAHO/WHO Rep. highlights impact of culture on health care

PAHO takes filaria fight to Region Ten

Smart hospitals project likely by year-end

Several hospitals to be upgraded – under the title ‘Smart Hospital’

Children Must Eat Healthy

200 Day Care facilities registered, 53 licensed

Guyana to get PAHO-funded disaster health facility



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tyrese Gibson to act as his own attorney ... In ongoing court battle surrounding his daughter

2017 MOBO Awards performers announced

MTV EMAs: Stormzy almost misses performance, Pranksters invade stage

The Green marches back to Billboard top

Music confab gets thumbs up

After 12: Gold Slugs

Marley inspires anti-bully drive

SPORTS more
Wells & Burnley Draw With Oldham In Training

This is Day in History — November 15

Horse society to benefit from renewed government lease

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – East Bank…Grove Hi Tech and Herstelling Raiders flay opponents; Warriors also win

Shotokan Karate-Do of Guyana Nationals a huge success

Guyana participates in CONCACAF Women’s Football Day

Ja U-20 girls to play T&T ahead of Caribbean qualifiers

POLITICS more
Holness welcomes NIA's Integrity Champions programme

Aziza Lake puts her hat in the ring

PM welcomes NIA's Integrity Champion programme

Many more jobs

Pilot for NIDS in January 2019

CWU willing to work with new TSTT chairman

Armstrong takes Wendy’s Player of the Month

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 14 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 14 2017

Everest Creates Private/NFP Business Segment

Emerging trends in brand management

Hall Pass

Government says US sanctions on Venezuela hurting local economy

CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Jaguars aim to extend gap on points table

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Iran scrambles to aid victims of killer quake

West Cumberland boy, Daytona girl missing

Canadian women fined, get prison time for cocaine

This is Day in History — November 15

Mount Salem gets early visit from Santa Claus

Gunman picking random targets kills 4 in Northern California

Wanted man turns himself in to the police

RELATED STORIES
PAHO/WHO Rep. highlights impact of culture on health care

PAHO takes filaria fight to Region Ten

Smart hospitals project likely by year-end

Several hospitals to be upgraded – under the title ‘Smart Hospital’

Children Must Eat Healthy

200 Day Care facilities registered, 53 licensed

Guyana to get PAHO-funded disaster health facility

RECENT COMMENTS
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Bus staff want proposal relook
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Bus staff want proposal relook
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...