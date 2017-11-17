J'can designer to represent country in Poland

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) â Designer and artist, Frantz Christie, will be the first Jamaican to represent the country in a male pageant.Christie leaves the island tomorrow for Poland, where he will be participating in the first leg of the Mister Supranational 2017 Competition, which starts...read more

