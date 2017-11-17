Secret room in Florence in which Michelangelo sketched and hid from enemies to be opened to public

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

I hid in a tiny cell, entombed like the dead Medici above, though hiding from a live one. To forget my fears, I filled the walls with drawings, he later recalled. The room in which he hid remained undiscovered until 1975, when it was found by chance when custodians came across a trap door hidden...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Watch: Mo Farah receives knighthood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Toddler murder trial begins after almost 50 years as witness aged four at the time 'reveals truth'

Murderers and rapists released early from Romanian prisons because of 'inhumane' overcrowding

Charity Commission investigate claims two residents lay undiscovered for days after death at flats run by military charity 

Taylor Swift's courtroom sketch artist says he struggled to draw her because she was too pretty

Last resting place of Rome's emperors to be restored and opened to tourists in £5 million project

Wealthy couple ordered to tear down secret cottage they hid from council for eight years 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Double moves for Little Danca - Project to create employment, teach youngsters

Chilly College Cooler Fete

Dancehall artiste Unycorn shot and killed

Spice puts dancers first ... Releases three videos featuring Team Spice moves

High energy at Xaymaca launch

Etana to receive major US award

Bugle releases 'Spontaneous' mixtape

SPORTS more
Bascome plans exploded by knockout punches

Ky-mani splashes cash in Falmouth - Gives facelift to Elleston Wakeland Centre

BFA Holding Girls Football Training Sessions

Column: ‘Undefeated Was An Enthralling Event’

Bid To Host World Sailing Conference Approved

BFA Holding Girls Football Training Sessions

Gayle snubbed in auction but Bravo brothers snapped up

POLITICS more
Meet the United Progressive Party candidates

EDITORIAL: Venus ascendant

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China

Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit

Id Bill Passed

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption

BUSINESS more
Butterfield weighs on BSX

Vendors lax security could let in hackers

Gym aims for expansion in new home

Levi Roots drops Christmas track

Hurricanes game was a good test – Coach Crandon

Trump barges into tax debate, seeks deeper cut for wealthy

Europe’s top tour operators to visit T&T

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Police seeking to identify man

St James murder record shattered

Hookers overrun MoBay

Ex-convict can't find work

Dancehall artiste Unycorn shot and killed

Video footage was key to victory, says Costa

Judge calls for better sentencing guidelines

RELATED STORIES
Watch: Mo Farah receives knighthood from the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Toddler murder trial begins after almost 50 years as witness aged four at the time 'reveals truth'

Murderers and rapists released early from Romanian prisons because of 'inhumane' overcrowding

Charity Commission investigate claims two residents lay undiscovered for days after death at flats run by military charity 

Taylor Swift's courtroom sketch artist says he struggled to draw her because she was too pretty

Last resting place of Rome's emperors to be restored and opened to tourists in £5 million project

Wealthy couple ordered to tear down secret cottage they hid from council for eight years 

RECENT COMMENTS
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Bus staff want proposal relook
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

RECENT COMMENTS
Lebanon's Maronite patriarch makes historic Saudi visit
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Traffic Stop Turns Shoot-Out in Wild West
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

US slams Venezuela at UN meeting boycotted by Russia, China
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Play encourages philanthropy and more
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Little Movement in Open Murder Cases
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Queen Esther - Splendour with a message
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Courageous leadership needed in an era of cowardism — Part 3 The case for impeachment
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Cops before Courts for Extortion
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Bus staff want proposal relook
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...

Government urged to accept recommendations to root out corruption
isabella: If you are in need of a great hacker to help you spy at your spouse to know who he really is contact cyberprofessionalhacker@gmail.com, he hacks into deleted record, improve credit score, spy on...