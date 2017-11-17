Agency commits to paying tertiary fees for State wards

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

CHIEF executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency Rosalee Gage-Grey has pledged the continued commitment of her organisation to pay the fees for wards in childcare facilities, like Mount Olivet Boys' Home, who make it to tertiary institutions.read more

