Missigher wins inaugural Oasis Water 5k Run

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

Winston Missigher clocked 15 minutes, 45.25 seconds on Sunday to win the inaugural Athletics Oasis Water 5km Run/Walk, after a close finish with Cleveland Thomas (15:46.43). Jonathan Fagundes was third, running a time of 16:34.53, while Anfernee Headeckerâs time of 16:01.84, earned him...read more

