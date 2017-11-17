Development Bank to roll out new 24-hour loan financing option for MSMEs

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, November 17, 2017

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) says it will be rolling out a new financing option for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that will provide capital to prospective applicants within 24 hours.read more

