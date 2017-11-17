No outbreaks of diseases in wake of Maria officials say

Dominica News Online - Monday, November 17, 2017

Chief Environmental Health Officer, Ferdinia Carbon, has stated that there have been no major outbreaks of diseases in Dominica since the passage of Hurricane Maria. She said since the storm, there were one or two suspected cases of gastroenteritis but...read more

RELATED STORIES
50 food places in Roseau get green light for opening

PAHO to focus on 'quick delivery' in wake of Caribbean hurricanes

Increase in mosquitos raises concerns

China donates hand foggers to Dominica

Health officials begin preparation for yellow fever following Africa outbreak

Mosquito reduction project begins in Woodford Hill

Ministry concerned about water borne diseases, urges residents to treat drinking water



