CMRC Final Leg…Team Mohamed’s a class above the rest; Jeffrey dominates Group 4

Kaieteur News - Monday, November 17, 2017

As Expected, Team Mohamedâs trio of Jason Agulair, Bryce Prince and Matthew Truelove blew away the competition in the Superbike Class and they were competing amongst themselves yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit for the top podium finish when the Caribbean Motor Racing Championships...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CMRC Final Leg…Reigning Group four champion Kristian Jeffrey in Pole Position

CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from Sports Tuner C/ship title

Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment 4th Futsal tourney kicks off in two weeks

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins unlimited Class

Motor Racing returns to Guyana with GMRSC Caribbean Invasion Drag meet

Mohamed’s Enterprise, YK Investments Pawn Shop continue support for Boyce/ Jefford Track and Field Classic VIII



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Full Moon' shines with Carib music

The Emeterians find The Magic Touch

Jamrock cruise sets sail today

Xaymaca unveils carnival costumes

Wall Street to meet reggae

Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Dat a Gwaan Jamaica does dancehall tastefully

SPORTS more
Narayan Ramdhani strikes gold in Canada

10th Darcy Beckles Classic 2017…Campbell and Cipriani places 2nd in Mr. Physique Short and Tall Classes

MVP Kanhai stars as Jets retain Brusche B’ball C/ship clipping Ravens

CAC Qualifiers…Guyana’s Women is top Caribbean seed; Men settle as runners-up

WI not on Ramdin’s mind

Brathwaite cameo puts Titans on top

Chanders’ 77th hundred rescues Guyana

POLITICS more
This day in History - November 13

Get serious!

Clash of words over National ID Bill

Economist encourages Opposition to support Global forum legislation

Second Page worth scrutiny

Arthur right about banks

Ramon Gaskin may get three votes

BUSINESS more
CWI Digicel Regional 4-day C/Ships…Shiv roars to 77th ton as Jaguars stay on top with draw against Hurricanes

What a week for women!

300 officials expected for IMF Caribbean Forum

Christopher Williams: Proven's entrepreneurial CEO

Christopher Williams: Proven's entrepreneurial CEO

Wall Street to meet reggae

Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Escaped lynx Lillith could have attacked children, council says as it defends decision to kill the animal

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges Boris Johnson to visit her in prison in Iran with him

Trump and Duterte share a joke as US president hails 'great relationship' with self-proclaimed killer

CoI into prison unrest finds…Indigenous inmates mostly disadvantaged by prison system

Raking time

Barbados police investigate death of cruise ship passenger

Thieves strike again in Skibo, Portland

RELATED STORIES
CMRC Final Leg…Reigning Group four champion Kristian Jeffrey in Pole Position

CMRC Final leg drives off today… Khan’s Racing revving from Sports Tuner C/ship title

Palm Court boosts 6 racers for CMRC

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment 4th Futsal tourney kicks off in two weeks

GMRSC Caribbean Invasion drag meet… Shawn Persaud wins unlimited Class

Motor Racing returns to Guyana with GMRSC Caribbean Invasion Drag meet

Mohamed’s Enterprise, YK Investments Pawn Shop continue support for Boyce/ Jefford Track and Field Classic VIII

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...