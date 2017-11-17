Cultural Organization in Suicide Awareness and Prevention

Kaieteur News - Monday, November 17, 2017

Â  For some time now there has been a worrying trend in our society, whereby for various reasons people have been resorting to taking their lives. Guyana has been reported to have the highest suicidal rate in the Caribbean, and in some quarters has even been referred to as the suicide capital...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
A prediction of betrayal

Skeldon workers incensed by GuySuCo’s arrogance

NGO strives to reduce suicide in Guyana

I have always been skeptical of WHO’s suicide statistics

Guyana Sunrise Centre now collaborates to fight Suicide

Ministry to mark World Suicide Prevention Day with ‘Free’ Concert

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Dat a Gwaan Jamaica does dancehall tastefully

Direction best role on trainload of stars

Dates make STATHS concert extra special

Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Photos: Art Fundraiser For Children In Dominica

China shopping festival smashes record with $25 billion haul

SPORTS more
WI not on Ramdin’s mind

Brathwaite cameo puts Titans on top

Chanders’ 77th hundred rescues Guyana

Second Page worth scrutiny

Bourne 7th best in World Sambo

‘Pres’ Lions start InterCol roar

Bad night for Christ Church

POLITICS more
Economist encourages Opposition to support Global forum legislation

Second Page worth scrutiny

Arthur right about banks

Ramon Gaskin may get three votes

Guyana got nuff post turtle

Dates make STATHS concert extra special

Jamaica PM pleased with progress within energy sector

BUSINESS more
Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Economist encourages Opposition to support Global forum legislation

Author: Networking key to business success

CNN journalist to speak at ‘fake news’ symposium

WI not on Ramdin’s mind

Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Barbados to grant licences to independent electricity producers

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Steps for better Barbados

Women lawyers lend support to tackle violence against women and children

Govt. faces more questions over $605M emergency drug purchase

Acting Crime Chief vows…“We will find Kescia Branche’s killer”

Direction best role on trainload of stars

Man beats babymother with machete - Woman assaulted while getting ready for church

RELATED STORIES
A prediction of betrayal

Skeldon workers incensed by GuySuCo’s arrogance

NGO strives to reduce suicide in Guyana

I have always been skeptical of WHO’s suicide statistics

Guyana Sunrise Centre now collaborates to fight Suicide

Ministry to mark World Suicide Prevention Day with ‘Free’ Concert

Education Ministry to unveil 2017 NGSA results today

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...