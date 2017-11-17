Principals still concerned about PEP

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, November 17, 2017

The Education ministry is convinced that it is well on its way to introducing the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), to replace the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) in 2019, but some principals remain unconvinced.According to the principals, several...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
School administrators, parents and students to be prepared for PEP

Minister urges school administrators, parents and students to prepare for PEP

PEP pilot to be introduced in September

Ministry continues rollout of the National Standards Curriculum

Ministry continues rollout of the National Standards Curriculum

Grade Nine Diagnostic Test coming 2019-2020 academic year

Exam to replace GSAT to be introduced May 2019



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dat a Gwaan Jamaica does dancehall tastefully

Direction best role on trainload of stars

Dates make STATHS concert extra special

Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Photos: Art Fundraiser For Children In Dominica

China shopping festival smashes record with $25 billion haul

Music confab begins on high note

SPORTS more
Former South American football officials face US bribery trial

Archibald, Gordon top UWI 5k

ISSA netball second round continues today

Brathwaite blast secures Titans win

Stona, other Champs stars shine at MVP Training Camp

Tavares-Finson, McNally impress at ATL Sporting Clays

Jamaica Women lose hockey final to Guyana

POLITICS more
Dates make STATHS concert extra special

Jamaica PM pleased with progress within energy sector

CAP ‘the party of change’

Photos: Art Fundraiser For Children In Dominica

The government to hire auditors to examine hotels’ books

Press Release: Interception of Drugs in Parham

Nuff green, rain and a politics mix

BUSINESS more
Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

Barbados to grant licences to independent electricity producers

Jamaica PM pleased with progress within energy sector

Somers Ltd October 2017 Share Repurchases

Enstar Group Reports Third Quarter Results

Somers Ltd October 2017 Share Repurchases

Divide-and-conquer tool outmanoeuvres Caribbean governments

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Acting Crime Chief vows…“We will find Kescia Branche’s killer”

Direction best role on trainload of stars

Man beats babymother with machete - Woman assaulted while getting ready for church

Hyatt stars in Portmore, Arnett stalemate

Crime concerns for British entities wanting to invest in Ja

Barbados police investigate death of cruise ship passenger

Entrepreneurs shine at Champions of Business Awards

RELATED STORIES
School administrators, parents and students to be prepared for PEP

Minister urges school administrators, parents and students to prepare for PEP

PEP pilot to be introduced in September

Ministry continues rollout of the National Standards Curriculum

Ministry continues rollout of the National Standards Curriculum

Grade Nine Diagnostic Test coming 2019-2020 academic year

Exam to replace GSAT to be introduced May 2019

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...