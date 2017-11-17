Let young boys wear tutus and high heels if they want to, Church of England says

Telegraph UK - Sunday, November 17, 2017

Let young boys wear tutus and high heels if they want to, Church of England says Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Let young boys wear tutus and high heels if they want to, Church of England says "A child may choose the tutu, princess's tiara and heels and/or the fireman's helmet, tool belt and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scottish adults and children to be allowed to change their legal gender to neither male nor female

Call expectant mothers 'pregnant people', the Government suggests 

Parents sue Christian school over boy allowed to wear a dress

Police swap helmets for caps to attract more transgender officers

Bishop issues dying plea to accept gay marriage as he says Church of England has got it wrong

Stop using iPads in lessons to prevent bullying, minister says 

Sexual abuse of girls in schools is accepted as part of 'lad culture', government report warns 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Art Fundraiser For Children In Dominica

China shopping festival smashes record with $25 billion haul

Music confab begins on high note

Time to rebuild reggae — Ronnie Burke

Jah9 feels good

JCDC hosts workshops

Ja should go the vinyl way

SPORTS more
Bermuda finish fourth in CAC qualifiers

Bascome suffers brutal knockout

Argentina Win 2017 World Rugby Classic

Holding chess championship in Saudi Arabia is a 'horrible' move, top players say

Martin I wish wed played like that earlier

Watch Puerto Rico v Bermuda LIVE

Pumas power way to first title since 2011

POLITICS more
CAP ‘the party of change’

Photos: Art Fundraiser For Children In Dominica

The government to hire auditors to examine hotels’ books

Press Release: Interception of Drugs in Parham

Nuff green, rain and a politics mix

PNP giants praise Marjorie Taylor's devotion to the party

Antigua's Observer Radio gets tongue-lashing from PM

BUSINESS more
Somers Ltd October 2017 Share Repurchases

Enstar Group Reports Third Quarter Results

Somers Ltd October 2017 Share Repurchases

Divide-and-conquer tool outmanoeuvres Caribbean governments

Recognising outstanding bauxite industry leaders

What does money mean to you?

Huge solar plant aims for brighter Brazil energy output

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Health Ministry says training not mandatory for medical practitioners to prescribe ganja

Royal Ballet accused of 'gratuitous abuse' as audiences 'despair' at rape plot

Teen drowns at St Peter beach

Police investigate death of cruise ship passenger

Avoid Orange Street, downtown Kingston - police

Nutella becomes latest "shrinkflation" victim

Two killed at community centre in Meadowbrook Estate

RELATED STORIES
Scottish adults and children to be allowed to change their legal gender to neither male nor female

Call expectant mothers 'pregnant people', the Government suggests 

Parents sue Christian school over boy allowed to wear a dress

Police swap helmets for caps to attract more transgender officers

Bishop issues dying plea to accept gay marriage as he says Church of England has got it wrong

Stop using iPads in lessons to prevent bullying, minister says 

Sexual abuse of girls in schools is accepted as part of 'lad culture', government report warns 

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...