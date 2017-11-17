Licences for independent power producers coming next year

Nation News - Saturday, November 17, 2017

Independent power producers interested in supplying electricity to the national grid will be able to apply for licences by early in the New Year. Minister with responsibility for Energy, Senator Darcy...read more

