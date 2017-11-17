Free lecture on local sailing history

Royal Gazette - Saturday, November 17, 2017

A popular lecture on black Bermudian sailing history is to return this Thursday at the Blue Water Anglers Club. The free talk on African Bermudian maritime life will be delivered by speakers Maxine Esdaille and Shirley Pearman. It came in the wake of an oversubscribed presentation given in...read more

