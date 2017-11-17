UDC to undertake $160 million road work in Ocho Rios

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, November 17, 2017

â The Urban Development Company (UDC) is to spend $160 million to undertake road works along Main Street in Ocho Rios, St Ann. The works will begin on Monday and are to last for eight months.read more

