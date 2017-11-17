French woman 'faked kidnapping' to be with lover

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, November 17, 2017

MENDE, France (AFP) â A French court on Thursday handed a six-month suspended jail term to a woman who claimed to have been kidnapped â sparking a massive search â in order to be with her lover.The court in the southern town of Mende also ordered 25-year-old Sandy Gaillard, an...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Grey’s Anatomy star Melissa George faces kidnap charges in bitter custody battle with French partner

Jilted lover accused of posting picture of ex in wig and blouse on

Woman gets 6 months for stabbing ‘matey’

Woman accused of kidnapping baby granted bail

Woman fined $100,000 for stabbing boyfriend’s lover

Contraband in food lands woman in prison

Man beats lover after she catches him with another woman



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Douglas and Betteto 2017 Pairs champions

St Paul AME Church hosts Praise Concert

Speaking out against sexual abuse

New Testament Church celebrates anniversary

Magnum puts Devin on high

Grace jerk fest to serve up culture

Nanimus to unleash on Wednesday

SPORTS more
Bermuda Squash Challenge Day #2 Results

Sport Scoreboard, November 11, 2017

Bumper fleet of young competitors on island

Darrell puts Lady Bears through to final

Smoger Fights in Bermuda are an event

Butterfield wants clean sheet against Zebras

Im no pushover, Bascome tells Costa

POLITICS more
Casino Gaming Amendment Tabled In The House

Casino Gaming Amendment Tabled In The House

Lebanon's Hezbollah accuses Saudi Arabia of detaining PM

Putin tells Trump: Russia didn't meddle in US elections

'Dope n dreads' stereotypes as Germany mulls 'Jamaica' coalition

Editorial: Extreme vetting

Bill to safeguard outstanding import duties passed

BUSINESS more
Student Entrepreneurs Shine In Rocket Pitch

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting November 11

Goslings Rum Showcased On NY Billboards

Student Entrepreneurs Shine In Rocket Pitch

Millennials buying houses will boost economy

Budgeting is key for staying on track

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 10 2017

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Drivers get turkeys instead of traffic tickets in Montana

North Korean defector pleads for help to stop family being sent back and executed under Kim Jong-un

Speaking out against sexual abuse

Sri Lanka Gov't faces pressure over torture, rape allegations

Banks will come running, says marijuana licensee

Police commissioner orders investigation into mother's arrest

French father evades Siberian prison camp and crosses Russian border guarded by snipers and dogs

RELATED STORIES
Grey’s Anatomy star Melissa George faces kidnap charges in bitter custody battle with French partner

Jilted lover accused of posting picture of ex in wig and blouse on

Woman gets 6 months for stabbing ‘matey’

Woman accused of kidnapping baby granted bail

Woman fined $100,000 for stabbing boyfriend’s lover

Contraband in food lands woman in prison

Man beats lover after she catches him with another woman

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

RECENT COMMENTS
ACBDA: Event Cost $64.1M, Generated $336.4M
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Campion College student appointed junior mayor for KSAMC
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Famous To Compete For University of Georgia
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade Postponed Until 2018
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Involvement of politicians in contract awards contributing to road disrepair – NIA
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Christmas Boat Parade cancelled
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

WISTA Donates $4,000 To We Care Project
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

'Lord Evil' held by cops
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Bermuda suffer first defeat
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...