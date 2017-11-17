'By faith and not by sight'

Jamaica Observer - Friday, November 17, 2017

Last Tuesday evening on The University of the West Indies Mona campus, a most remarkable event took place. By now many of us would have heard of one of this country's most amazing individuals: A man who had to face countless challenges from his youth into his adult life.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
'By Faith, Not by Sight'

Jamaica's first blind senator is now Dr Floyd Morris

Wrong view of UWI - Mona campus: A shining example for persons with disabilities

What more can we do?

Disability and the free pass

Floyd Morris: The blind wonder is a leader of men Pt 2

Barriers impeding the disabled must be removed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
PlayList Kicks Off Developing Artists Program

Campari Pop Style heads downtown

Andi-Ites keeps it in the Family

STATHS salutes Sanchez

Lucid, Sthar join forces

Lady Valy takes on Olympics

Star Boy looks to Seven Days

SPORTS more
Jonte Smith Scores Four Goals In 7-0 Victory

Bermuda Squash Challenge Day #1 Results

Photos & Results: Fidelity International 5K Race

Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

Rugby Classic: New Zealand & South Africa Win

Jonte Smith Scores Four Goals In 7-0 Victory

Locksley Comrie farewell

POLITICS more
Antigua vs Sandals and justice in Caricom

How the IMF can help put Jamaica first

Former Lebanese prime minister does not appear to be a prisoner in Saudi Arabia, say France and US

Editorial: ‘Silly Season’ Caribbean style

A test for the warriors

T&T’s Richards, St Fort up for NACAC awards

GFF names 18-man squad for International friendly against Trinidad

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 9 2017

Third Point Re 2017 Q3: $54.7M Net Income

ICIJ Report MP Dunkley’s Comments On Appleby

Jeffrey Hall: Taking Producers Group to new heights

AMG Packaging folds toilet paper production

High rainfall and Caribbean hurricanes tarnish Seprod profits

NCB makes record profits

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Three killed in alleged shoot-out with police

Independent schools want partnership with Government

Former Lebanese prime minister does not appear to be a prisoner in Saudi Arabia, say France and US

Goods go missing from police station

Police looking for the man behind hotel bomb hoax

Visitor caught with gun and ammo at Burton’s Apartment

Teenage thugs should face 'harsher' prison sentences, Met Police chief Cressida Dick suggests

RELATED STORIES
'By Faith, Not by Sight'

Jamaica's first blind senator is now Dr Floyd Morris

Wrong view of UWI - Mona campus: A shining example for persons with disabilities

What more can we do?

Disability and the free pass

Floyd Morris: The blind wonder is a leader of men Pt 2

Barriers impeding the disabled must be removed

RECENT COMMENTS
Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Are Indian Nationals, Accused of Theft, Victims of Human Trafficking?
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Ambassador warns politicians on delaying Global forum legislation
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Ambassador warns politicians on delaying Global Forum legislation
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Video authoring made easy
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Minister David Burch Visits Hamilton Docks
Ama Theresa: Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Opinions Differ on Whether Sargassum Causes Health Issues
Samir: I am a database penetration specialist. Contact me if you need a website hack, server hack, grade change or expunge criminal records. email: eightspyders@gmail.com

Trafalgar FC books spot in Roseau Valley League
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Republic year-end profits up 5.8 per cent
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Are Indian Nationals, Accused of Theft, Victims of Human Trafficking?
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Ambassador warns politicians on delaying Global forum legislation
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Ambassador warns politicians on delaying Global Forum legislation
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Video authoring made easy
Corey: ◾PROTOCOLHACKS/SHIELDERS◾ In this message, we will explain you how our service works. Read it carefully. Its reading will not take more than 10mins. We kindly ask you not to answer without...

Minister David Burch Visits Hamilton Docks
Ama Theresa: Fake hackers asks for payment before services that they do not still render at the end but I want to introduce you to a university graduate of havard in computer science as well as computer geek...

Democrats win both Virgina and New Jersey governor races in Donald Trump's first major electoral defeats
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Opinions Differ on Whether Sargassum Causes Health Issues
Samir: I am a database penetration specialist. Contact me if you need a website hack, server hack, grade change or expunge criminal records. email: eightspyders@gmail.com

Trafalgar FC books spot in Roseau Valley League
sara: My name is Sarah Cambell, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...