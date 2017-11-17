Mona road closure today

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, November 17, 2017

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists that the Mona Road in St Andrew will be reduced to single lane traffic between 9 oâclock in the morning and 5 oâclock in the afternoon.read more

