War veteran remembers sacrifices

Royal Gazette - Thursday, November 17, 2017

Remembrance Day marks not only those who fell in action, but the millions who sacrificed their youth and career prospects because they went to war. William Adams, 91, Bermuda War Veterans Association president and a Second World War Royal Navy signalman, lost his mother while he was a small...read more

