Barack Obama answers call for jury duty in Chicago

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

CHICAGO, United States (AFP) â Former US president Barack Obama answered a jury summons Wednesday, arriving at a Chicago courthouse to perform the civic duty asked of all Americans.The former leader of the free world was the only juror to arrive by motorcade, however, accompanied by tight...read more

