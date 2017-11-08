'Do not try us': Donald Trump gets personal as he warns Kim Jong-un

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

8 November 2017 4:23am Donald Trump warned North Korea on Wednesday not to "try us" as he admonished dictator Kim Jong-un for turning the country into "a hell", rather than the "paradise" his grandfather had envisioned. Wrapping up a visit to South Korea with a speech to the National Assembly in...read more

