Tropical Storm Rina develops over open Atlantic

Nation News - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Rina, the 17 storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, formed over the open Atlantic to the east of Bermuda late Monday. The Miami based National Hurricane Centre says at 11 a.m.,...read more

