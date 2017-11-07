Beres Hammond signs on for Caribbean Love Now Jamathon benefit concert

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

BERES SAYS YES! Kingston, Jamaica, November 7, 2017â Beres Hammond will join the line-up forÂ Caribbean Love Now JAMATHONÂ benefit concert set forÂ November 22Â in Kingston. The concert will raise funds for relief and recovery efforts in the Caribbean islands affected by...read more

