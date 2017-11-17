Trunk Island programme gets boost from RenRe

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, November 17, 2017

The Trunk Island Living Classroom has won a 250,000 boost from reinsurance firm RenaissanceRe. Robert Qutub, chief financial officer at RenaissanceRe, said Science and innovation help to drive our business. They also lie at the heart of what the Trunk Island Living Classroom is all about. We...read more

