Companies unveiled for airport project

Royal Gazette - Monday, November 17, 2017

More contractors for the airport redevelopment project have been announced. Aecon Group has awarded the mechanical contract to Update Contracting Bermuda Airport Limited Update Contracting, and its fuel hydrant system contract to Phoenix Petroleum. Update Contracting, a Dublin, Ireland-based...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Aecon airport project unaffected by buyout

New airport contracts to create 64 new jobs

Aecon inks airport deal

Aecon to host airport information session

Bermudian firm lands airport contract

Aecon wont say if it will sell stake

Aecon airport site on social media



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A brush with Dianas talent

Island proves picture perfect inspiration

Finding a voice through art

Photos: Bermuda 2017 Fashion Festival Expo

Codfish And Potatoes & Shakespeare Books

Poultry Fanciers To Host Bantam Jamboree

Photos: Bermuda 2017 Fashion Festival Expo

SPORTS more
Cougars warm up for final with win

Champions fight back to win

Zebras win comfortably against newcomers

Blazers snatch victory in stoppage time

Graf backs Williams to break Court’s record

A brush with Dianas talent

Hockey: Bermuda Draw CAC Qualifiers Opener

POLITICS more
Berlusconi is back after centre-Right sweeps to victory in Sicily elections

Jamaica PM says country well positioned to capitalise on health and wellness tourism

Hearings expose social medias ugly power

Condolence Book Available At Cabinet Office

Task of rebuilding Dominica formidable says PM Skerrit

Denham Town ZOSO boundaries revised

Fray steps down as president of BCB

BUSINESS more
Photos/Video: Bermuda Motors BMW Showroom

BLDC Welcomes ‘ Southside Discount’ Business

COMMENTARY: Price Gouging and the Entrepreneurial Spirit in Post Maria Dominica

UK award for Bermudas billboard campaign

New solution for storing your solar power

Salsa studio was a winning move for friends

Josef Forstmayr — keeping Round Hill at the cutting edge

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Four civilians killed over the weekend, INDECOM investigating

Trump says Japan would shoot North Korean missiles ‘out of sky’ if it bought U.S. weaponry

Airport video shows North Korean embassy official with Kim Jong Nam murder suspects

Government to address upsurge in violence among students

Boris Johnson 'mistake' risks fresh prison term in Iran for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, family warn

Donald Trump says Japan will buy US hardware to shoot North Korean missiles 'out of the sky'

Driver, 90, killed couple after knocking them down when he pressed accelerator instead of brake

RELATED STORIES
Aecon airport project unaffected by buyout

New airport contracts to create 64 new jobs

Aecon inks airport deal

Aecon to host airport information session

Bermudian firm lands airport contract

Aecon wont say if it will sell stake

Aecon airport site on social media

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Contact for Hacking: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

‘The Bermuda Connection’ Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Contact for Hacking: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

‘The Bermuda Connection’ Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...