Govt. steps in to help City Hall with solid waste debt

Kaieteur News - Monday, November 17, 2017

Â  The Central Government has committed to settling the outstanding debt which the Georgetown Mayor and City Council,( M&CC), owes to two private solid waste disposal companies. During a press conference on Friday, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, announced that the Government has decided...read more

