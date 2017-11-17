Tufton decries contract overruns at health ministry

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, November 17, 2017

Western Bureau:Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has described as "unacceptable", and a short-changing of patients and taxpayers, the level of contract overruns in time and budget that have been taking place in his ministry."When I became...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tufton bemoans cost overrun on projects

New facilities handed over at Noel Holmes Hospital

Tufton wants penalties for cost overruns on gov't contracts

MOH working on programme to relocate patients abandoned at hospitals

Noel Holmes Hospital needs help - Dr Tufton

Healthy 'patients' could cost taxpayers billions

Work begins on health ministry’s sewage treatment project



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
ICATT conference looks beyond oil and gas

Photos/Video: Fall Festival At Botanical Gardens

Photos/Video: Fall Festival At Botanical Gardens

The Music Diaries | Fats Domino a true Rock 'n' Roll legend

Story of the Song | Nooks records gospel on grandma's advice

Balance of musical trade - Ja, T&T exchange music

Chopstix takes aim at creating a global gastronomic destination in Kingston

SPORTS more
Rams rout defenceless New York Giants 51-17

Chelsea clip United at The Bridge

City extend EPL lead with Arsenal whipping

Senior schoolgirl netball gets under way today

Outstanding Ambris added to Windies Test squad

Scorpions eke out draw with Red Force

Graham lauds Reno team effort

POLITICS more
PM seeks to calm MoBay business community

Option to fine for NIDS offence to be inserted in bill

Steve Lyston | Change the way we lead and manage

Ambris in Windies Test squad for NZ tour

Ocala has so many advantages

UPP launches full slate of candidates for 2019 general elections

Sacked Catalonia leader turns himself in, polls show independence strength

BUSINESS more
Women's Entrepreneurship Summit set for Wednesday

Guyanese govt maintains position regarding public disclosure of agreement with US oil company

Trump pleas for Saudi Arabia to list state oil company in US

iPhone X customer

ICATT conference looks beyond oil and gas

Conference focusing on technologies and risk

Appleby: ‘Not Leak, An Illegal Computer Hack’

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
PM seeks to calm MoBay business community

Guaya United stops Rosa

Ifill traced

Police use unmarked lorry to catch dangerous drivers

'At least 20 people killed' in mass shooting at Texas church  

Sutherland Springs shooting, in pictures

Container crash death victim named

RELATED STORIES
Tufton bemoans cost overrun on projects

New facilities handed over at Noel Holmes Hospital

Tufton wants penalties for cost overruns on gov't contracts

MOH working on programme to relocate patients abandoned at hospitals

Noel Holmes Hospital needs help - Dr Tufton

Healthy 'patients' could cost taxpayers billions

Work begins on health ministry’s sewage treatment project

RECENT COMMENTS
‘The Bermuda Connection’ Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

RECENT COMMENTS
‘The Bermuda Connection’ Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...