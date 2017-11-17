Competitions encourage culture of good oral health

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, November 17, 2017

THE Southern Regional Health Authority says it has been making great strides in instilling a culture of good oral health practices among children in the southern end of the island.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Leading by example: Health staff enthusiastic about regular physical activity

Ministry focusing on oral hygiene practices this week

Ministry focusing on oral hygiene practices this week

Dental health for a better life

SRHA boosts customer service

Initiative launched to build discipline among young men

Instil good oral health care in children, Hanna urges parents



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chopstix takes aim at creating a global gastronomic destination in Kingston

Vinyl is the way to go

One Love, Korean style

'Treat the arts with respect'

Changes coming for Magnum

Dancehall is tough for females — Kenny

Naomi Cowan hosts hurricane fundraiser, single-release party

SPORTS more
Kirkland Smith finds success at Sandals

Almost failed course for being 'unassertive'

Teach kids about sexual safety

'Old boys' support critical to Wolmer's performance'

'Why I left my nine-to-five'

Marsha Woolery's gallant fight with breast cancer

King boots home two for ex-champs

POLITICS more
Small states must insist on rights to climate change compensation

We are losing the battle against our common enemy — the killer

O, how the times are a-changin'

Andrew Holness, it's time to earn Edward Seaga's mantle

PNP's sour grapes after its narrative has gone awry

Colombia hosting 470,000 Venezuelans: Santos

Costa Rica presidential candidates hold debate in prison

BUSINESS more
Apple's iPhone X hits stores as profits soar

Trump says he will terminate green card lottery programme

Colombia hosting 470,000 Venezuelans: Santos

Local vs international bonds: What's the difference?

The business of art therapy

What are your money vibes?

Current IMF thinking on Jamaica's exchange rate and the state of public sector reform

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
We are losing the battle against our common enemy — the killer

O, how the times are a-changin'

Trump says he will terminate green card lottery programme

Teach kids about sexual safety

Costa Rica presidential candidates hold debate in prison

Man gets a taste of jail for hitting his sister

Holness says fight to reduce crime in MoBay continues

RELATED STORIES
Leading by example: Health staff enthusiastic about regular physical activity

Ministry focusing on oral hygiene practices this week

Ministry focusing on oral hygiene practices this week

Dental health for a better life

SRHA boosts customer service

Initiative launched to build discipline among young men

Instil good oral health care in children, Hanna urges parents

RECENT COMMENTS
‘The Bermuda Connection’ Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

RECENT COMMENTS
‘The Bermuda Connection’ Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...