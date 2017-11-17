Dr Karl Wellington's dedication to farming

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, November 17, 2017

It was a lifelong passion for cattle farming that saw veteran farmer Dr Karl Wellington walk away with 13 awards at the recently held Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon.Wellington's YS Farms, located in St Elizabeth, won 13 trophies, a major achievement for the top...read more

RELATED STORIES
Cows about to get passports

Karl Wellington recognised for work in animal genetics

Microchips won't rein in farm thieves - Wellington

Remarkable!

Wellington pushes for Ja Brahman development

Red Polls rule supreme

Special display planned for Jamaica Hope, Red at Denbigh



RECENT COMMENTS
'The Bermuda Connection' Book Published
Robert Rapoza: I'm the author of this book and was thrilled to find this article. Thank you for including it in your news cycle. I enjoyed learning about the history of the island and its people.

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

