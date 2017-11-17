Haiti receives 'Malaria Champion' award

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, November 17, 2017

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) â Haiti has been recognised for its work on âClosing local gaps toward Malaria Eliminationâ.The recognition has come from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and partner agencies. In addition to haiti, they have also heaped praises on Brazil...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
2016, year of serious challenges and important successes in the C'bean — PAHO

Zika detected in Haiti, Dominican Republic not affected yet

Zika virus reaches Haiti

Zika virus confirmed in Haiti

Zika virus confirmed in Haiti

PAHO: Inequities impeding health care delivery in the Americas

Haiti to vaccinate 200,000 against cholera



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Undiscovered talent in Rocky Point - Mr Hamarich

St Catherine label tries to impact music scene

Patrons party in rain and sun at Dip Suh

Campari delivers ghoulish experience at Ribbiz

One of those nights led to amazing hand

Salvation Army invites you to join congress

Royal Wrapsody helps women get off to a head start

SPORTS more
Nathan Trott Selected For England U/20 Team

Nathan Trott Selected For England U/20 Team

Nagel Completes First Leg Of Volvo Ocean Race

Smith on learning curve

Dill aims for final flourish

Fox Social Club will only get stronger

Rutledge ready for competitive Classic

POLITICS more
LNG at Alpart a win for Jamaicans, environment - JET

Tribute Paid To Former MP Reginald Burrows

Ousted Catalan leader calls for separatists parties to band together in elections and fight for independence

Hundred-day plan same old, same old

Lebanon's prime minister resigns, saying he cannot tolerate Iranian interference and fears assassination 

Our party has lost a great man

Hurricane-battered Dominica celebrates 39 years of independence

BUSINESS more
Stock exchange regulator found dead

We need help - Entrepreneurs want easier access to loans

Motorcyclist’s legs “broken up” after accident in Gungulung

Teach your children the value of giving

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 3 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Nov 3 2017

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting November 4

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
British woman fined $1.65m, sentenced to 18 months for smuggling cocaine

Ganja found in 'ackee', 'breadfruit' cans at Sangster airport

al-Faisal facing fresh accusations of terrorist recruitment in India

Press Release: Three in Custody on Suspicion of Money Laundering

Million Mask March: Police increase use of body worn cameras to catch violent and disorderly protesters

Clarendon man charged for Bustamante Highway crash

NCU sets up scholarship to fund education of slain policeman's daughter

RELATED STORIES
2016, year of serious challenges and important successes in the C'bean — PAHO

Zika detected in Haiti, Dominican Republic not affected yet

Zika virus reaches Haiti

Zika virus confirmed in Haiti

Zika virus confirmed in Haiti

PAHO: Inequities impeding health care delivery in the Americas

Haiti to vaccinate 200,000 against cholera

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
rushr00t000: Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews publisher by rushr00t000 --------------------------------- short artical : Hacking Scams Tools sale & reviews Objective: How to make money via Hacking...

Rowley: UNC dishonest on credit ratings
isabella: I was getting sick and irritated of my husband looking at me in the eye and lying to my face that he wasnt cheating and I was ready to do anything it took to get facts and proof....Told my best...

Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...