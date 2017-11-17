O-Wrap: Fights at Anchovy High… Law review to be completed soon… OCR, CDA merge

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, November 17, 2017

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:1. Several fights among students; teacher injured at Anchovy High, reports ministryread more

0
RELATED STORIES
Several fights among students, teacher injured at Anchovy High, reports ministry

Tertiary graduates to help clear backlog at OCR and CDA

Youth ministry appoints committee chairman to oversee CDA, OCR merger

OCA launches probe into CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case

Disappointed Green orders audit of CDA and OCR reporting and response mechanisms

OCA to investigate CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case involving 6-y-o

OCR says more partners needed to protect nation's children



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mr Glamarus climbs musical ladder

Sem G raises eyebrows with 'Da Body Deh'

Awesome Sasco ignites Pier 1

Hawkeye asks 'Who Dem A Ramp Wid?'

Malice in the dancehall palace - ... Beenie Man, Spice at odds

Pounding pavements to raise money for Pals

U.s. Virgin Islands Shares Updates On Territory’s Recovery Process With Journalists And Travel Leaders

SPORTS more
Photos/Results: Stardust Stables Jumper Show

Photos/Results: Stardust Stables Jumper Show

Zebras start defence against Social Club

Bermuda Snooker League Season Continues

Dowrich, Holder take Windies to brink of series win

Raza, Moor keep Zimbabwe hopes alive against Windies

Moving into Cities Drives Out Natural Resources

POLITICS more
Govt Responds To UK Labour Leader’s Statement

PNP thanks voters and party workers

Final counting of votes completed in two constituencies — EOJ

Government hits back at Corbyn claims

Stuart: Barbados is a clean, low tax jurisdiction

MP blasts state agencies over lack of support on drafting amendments to banking Act

Biden to Trump: 'Time to grow up'

BUSINESS more
Artex acquires Cayman business

BLDC: Building Available For Rent In Southside

Somers Ltd improve by 3.6

Dreiling and Stamets join Attune

Climate-risk advisory firm sets up on island

Fidelis launches MGA

BSX signs new Nasdaq technology agreement

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
British police request extradition of Manchester bomber's brother from Libya

Men who don't 'shoot straight' when going to the loo have greater risk of cancer, study of 1.5m men shows

Zebras start defence against Social Club

Police arrest three for theft

RAPF issues reminder about Vehicles with damaged or destroyed windshields and windows

One in seven GPs 'turning to drink or drugs to cope with work stress'

Catalan politicians say Puigdemont's refusal to return to Spain could leave them in prison

RELATED STORIES
Several fights among students, teacher injured at Anchovy High, reports ministry

Tertiary graduates to help clear backlog at OCR and CDA

Youth ministry appoints committee chairman to oversee CDA, OCR merger

OCA launches probe into CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case

Disappointed Green orders audit of CDA and OCR reporting and response mechanisms

OCA to investigate CDA, OCR handling of sex abuse case involving 6-y-o

OCR says more partners needed to protect nation's children

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...