Scotty and Sherlock trying to bribe Jagdeo

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, November 17, 2017

When is time to present a new face dem ainât got nobody better than a Guyanese. Dem is people who can mek de old look like new. Car importers use to bring in some really old car and when dem same car end up in de showcase, you would think is a brand new something. [â¦]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Exxon come wid Jagdeo line

Politicians starving cane cutters

Cevons people rushing to go to jail

Jagdeo tell Ashni hide, Brassy to swim to Cuba

Chat-3 big bull run SOCU offisa off de farm

Soulja Bai walking in Jagdeo kakish footsteps

Linden got a man bigger than Soulja Bai



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Enterprise Busta Sports Club Annual T20 Festival… Lusignan East Strikers, Fairfield, Enterprise triumph

Jigsaw | The game is better if you play by the rules

A Bad Mom's Christmas | The holidays, our way!

Thor: Ragnarok | New team, new world, new challenges

Bermudian native Noise Cans aims for Sumfest stage

Jamaican 'Queens' recognised

Too much water for Roots

SPORTS more
Enterprise Busta Sports Club Annual T20 Festival… Lusignan East Strikers, Fairfield, Enterprise triumph

PNCR 60th Anniversary Day of Sports /Family Fun Day… Georgetown beat Linden for B/ball crown

GFF concludes Technical Instructor’s workshop

Trophy Stall sponsors Championship trophies for Guyana Softball Cup 7

Turbo Knockout Football Tournament… Last two quarter-finalists to be decided tonight

GFF to participate in CONCACAF “train the trainers course” in Barbados

Guyana Capture Cup of the Guianas

POLITICS more
After the by-elections the work must go on

'It takes cash to care'

South Africa economy in dire straits as political stakes rise

Jamaica to intensify efforts to improve on Doing Business Report — Vaz

PNP campaign in St Mary SE was in shambles, says commentator

Holness urges J'cans to support ZOSOs with information

Danny to ‘Plough’ a winning furrow

BUSINESS more
BOJ offers J$ fixed-rate certificate of deposit

Glenford Smith | Explaining gaps in your resume

Eurozone economy steams on, unemployment nears 9-year low

Pfizer beats profit forecast on lower charges, higher sales

Jamaica Producers to sell pineapples to Cayman, other markets

Caribbean Cement hedging fuel bill as energy costs rise

NCB bond hits target

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
One year later…Truck driver charged with causing death of brothers in Friendship crash

Security guard killed in New Hope accident

Teen gunmen pack booty into victim’s vehicle, escape

Prison warder remanded to Mazaruni over smuggled phones, ganja

Application to quash Bisram murder charge thrown out

Fake kidnap plot…Trini sent to GT jail

Jigsaw | The game is better if you play by the rules

RELATED STORIES
Exxon come wid Jagdeo line

Politicians starving cane cutters

Cevons people rushing to go to jail

Jagdeo tell Ashni hide, Brassy to swim to Cuba

Chat-3 big bull run SOCU offisa off de farm

Soulja Bai walking in Jagdeo kakish footsteps

Linden got a man bigger than Soulja Bai

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...