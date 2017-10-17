Vaz goes to Parliament wearing Jamaican flag

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Member of Parliament for West Portland DarylÂ VazÂ caused a stir in Parliament this afternoon after entering Gordon House draped in a Jamaican flag.Â VazÂ said he wanted to...read more

