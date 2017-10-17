2nd Test: Holder, Dowrich negate Raza's 5-wicket haul

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AFP) â An unbroken 144-run stand for the eighth wicket between Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich negated the effects of Sikandar Raza's maiden five-wicket haul as the West Indies came out of day three with a vital first-innings lead over Zimbabwe in the second Test.Holder...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Powell leads Windies’ reply

Windies eye sweep but wary of turning pitch, chill

Zimbabwe beat Windies, face Sri Lanka in final

Zimbabwe salvage tie in thriller with West Indies

Brathwaite surges into top 20 of ICC Test rankings for first time

Brathwaite’s unbeaten ton, Holder’s 3-wicket haul put Windies on top

Bangladesh sweep Zimbabwe



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Choirs to get funds for school development

Keznamdi to thrill US audiences

Music To The Rescue

Sizzla blazed hot fire at Pan finals

Munga stays positive

Shiona Turini To Host ‘Masterclass’ In Nigeria

Make Marionfield your home

SPORTS more
Female Referee To Officiate At Rugby Classic

Sport Scoreboard, October 31, 2017

Portuguese fighters take on best of Bermuda

Lightbourne Cup shouldve been rescheduled

Ingham handed Volvo Ocean Race opportunity

Swapping parties for diapers suiting Lambe

BCHC Set To Launch Movember Event

POLITICS more
PM Skerrit calls for “day of caring” on Sunday

Gov’t to maintain public sector PM Skerrit says

Transport Minister asks OCG to thoroughly investigate PNP's allegation

ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Unanswered questions on Shane Alexis

Ousted Catalan leader accepts new election, says ‘long road’ to independence

WPA supports appointment of new GECOM chairman

Argument 'Dunn' in SE St Mary, PNP sweep Corporate Area

BUSINESS more
BMA Hosts FSB Shadow Banking Workshop

Shareholders blanked on request to go before Privy Council

Catalina to buy Samsung run-off portfolio

Qatar Re names new Singapore branch CEO

Choirs to get funds for school development

Shiona Turini To Host ‘Masterclass’ In Nigeria

AM Best affirms BFMs ratings

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Court: Roberto Marques Sentenced To 10 Years

Cop on murder charge shot dead

UPDATE: Second cop killed in 5 days, Commissioner saddened

'Charismatic' Lee Rigby killer is looked up to in prison, judge told

Cybersecurity strategy on the cards for Barbados

Flanker in turmoil

Police deny involvement in Waldie murder

RELATED STORIES
Powell leads Windies’ reply

Windies eye sweep but wary of turning pitch, chill

Zimbabwe beat Windies, face Sri Lanka in final

Zimbabwe salvage tie in thriller with West Indies

Brathwaite surges into top 20 of ICC Test rankings for first time

Brathwaite’s unbeaten ton, Holder’s 3-wicket haul put Windies on top

Bangladesh sweep Zimbabwe

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...