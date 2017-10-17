Bowe Bergdahl apologises to soldiers wounded after he deserted post in Afghanistan

Telegraph UK - Monday, October 17, 2017

Bowe Bergdahl apologises to soldiers wounded after he deserted post in Afghanistan Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Bowe Bergdahl apologises to soldiers wounded after he deserted post in Afghanistan Sgt Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, after taking the witness...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Taliban kill at least 43 Afghan troops as they storm base

Parents of freed hostage angry at son-in-law for taking his pregnant wife to Afghanistan

Army investigates after soldier pictured using earphones while standing guard  

Three US commandos killed in Niger ambush

Bergdahl seeks pardon before Trump takes office

US defends captive swap with Taliban, critics stir

US soldier freed from captivity



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Annex Toys Lego Building Contest

Richie Stephens and other Superstars at Amazura – Veterans Sunday Concert For Hurricane Destroyed Barbuda

Photos: Fashion Festival Evolution Retail Show

Photos: Fashion Festival Evolution Retail Show

Pastor had no hand in scrapping tour

Hennessy V marks 10th staging

FAME-ous Retroactive tunes at JC

SPORTS more
Results: XL Catlin National Olympic Triathlon

Wells on the bench for Burnley

Gayle wins defamation case in Australia

Ramdin Excited About Return, Red Force Play

Bermuda made to pay by Barbados late show

Chris Gayle wins defamation suit against Fairfax Media

FA Challenge Cup Preliminary Round Results

POLITICS more
#ByElections2017: Voter turnout at 17.35 per cent (Timeline)

By-election2017: 'Sugar Shane' arrives in Enfield

#ByElections2017: Voter turnout at 17.35 per cent (Timeline)

Business Sector urged to be transparent amid reports of price gouging

Minister Travel Expenses Webpage Relaunched

#ByElections2017: 'Does he exist?' Simpson Miller unfazed by JLP's Hyde

#ByElections2017: Montague says PNP breaching political code in St Mary SE (Timeline)

BUSINESS more
BFM shares down 3.7

Blue Capitals book value falls 28

Ones standard customers get speed upgrade

Everest Re reports 904m pre-tax loss

Smoke forces LIAT staff to evacuate office

Ramdin Excited About Return, Red Force Play

Customers Automatically Upgraded To FibreWire

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Cotswolds public schoolboy 'who plotted to kill Putin' injured and wife killed in Ukraine ambush shooting

Car overturns in Devonshire

Police will have to cut specialist teams unless they get more funding, senior officer warns 

Third Bermuda Police mission to BVI

Man charged with assaulting Commissioner

Third Group Of Police Officers To Assist BVI

Guyana seize cocaine in rice shipment destined for Europe

RELATED STORIES
Taliban kill at least 43 Afghan troops as they storm base

Parents of freed hostage angry at son-in-law for taking his pregnant wife to Afghanistan

Army investigates after soldier pictured using earphones while standing guard  

Three US commandos killed in Niger ambush

Bergdahl seeks pardon before Trump takes office

US defends captive swap with Taliban, critics stir

US soldier freed from captivity

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I pay off rental property debt?
promise varga: if you need a hacker to work for you contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he just helped me hack into my spouse phone and this great hacker hacked into my spouse whats-app messages, Facebook,text...

Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...