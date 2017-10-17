Tropical storm to pass Bermuda tonight

Royal Gazette - Sunday, October 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Philippe has strengthened to the southwest of Bermuda and is expected to pass inside 400 nautical miles this evening. The storm had dumped heavy rain on Florida and the Bahamas by noon today, and was heading in an east-northeasterly direction at a speed of about 31mph. At noon,...read more

