Dispute over Grundys 38m luxury estate

Royal Gazette - Saturday, October 17, 2017

The 38 million luxury Tuckers Town estate of media tycoon Reg Grundy is at the centre of a court battle in Australia. Mr Grundys daughter from his first marriage, Viola La Valette, has launched an inheritance claim in the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney. Details of the case are private...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Reg Grundy’s Legacy Remembered After Passing

TV icon Reg Grundy dies

TV icon Reg Grundy dies

Longtails starring role in Grundy book

Grundy Art Goes On Display Before Auction

Grundy Art Goes On Display Before Auction

Australian TV tycoon Grundy puts Bermuda home up for sale for 38.2m



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'stop Trafficking'

Daniel to test Vincy strip

Traffic changes ahead of CB-hosted Pan 2017 event

Millie Small celebrates birthday in October - Plans musical return next year

Ras Emmanuel receives reggae ambassador proclamation for New Jersey

No Trump tune yet (that I have heard, at least)

Annex Toys Lego Building Competition Tomorrow

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, October 28, 2017

Luke weary of Whaley and Co

Lugos shine as thriller goes distance

Mouchette ends college career in style

Bermudians put Bears in the final

Stovell moves up in bid for the podium

Lightbourne We are no pushovers

POLITICS more
St Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates 38th anniversary of independence

Catalonia independence: Madrid takes control of regional government and calls fresh elections

GTT Pinktober 10K Winner represents Guyana at South American 10K in Suriname

GSCL Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup… SCV All stars, Regal Masters and All stars, Speedboat, NY Hustlers, Farm among victors

Fixed salaries for Ministers and MPs – Prime Minister

GECOM Chairman legal challenge… U.S. envoy calls for quick resolution

Patrick unhappy with venue change

BUSINESS more
Should I pay off rental property debt?

How to tell bulls from bears

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 27 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 27 2017

Arch Capital Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $52.8M

More tax legislation on the way

Policyholders’ plea to Deloitte

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Lightbourne We are no pushovers

Customs officer caught with 31,000 of cocaine

George H.W. Bush apologises after actress accuses him of groping

'stop Trafficking'

What will happen to the case of a businessman accused of statutory rape?

Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton denied US entry over cocaine 

'Babsy' begs for Ford

RELATED STORIES
Reg Grundy’s Legacy Remembered After Passing

TV icon Reg Grundy dies

TV icon Reg Grundy dies

Longtails starring role in Grundy book

Grundy Art Goes On Display Before Auction

Grundy Art Goes On Display Before Auction

Australian TV tycoon Grundy puts Bermuda home up for sale for 38.2m

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...