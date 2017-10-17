British newspaper received mystery call minutes before JFK assassination 

Telegraph UK - Friday, October 17, 2017

Was released by the National Archives in July this year, but had gone unreported until the latest batch of documents pertaining to the Kennedy assassination were released on Thursday evening. Related Topics Follow Telegraph News Show comments If you would like to add a comment, please register...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US golf competition winner denied trophy because she is a girl

Harvey Weinstein sues former studio to gain access to emails 'exonerating' him

Appeal to find 'unconscious' man after car drives at pedestrians over bar row

US sailors and their dogs rescued after five months at sea

Family shares moving video of 'angel' nurse singing patient’s favourite song as she lay dying

Head of Civil Service Sir Jeremy Heywood reveals he is recovering from cancer

US defence secretary James Mattis at Korean DMZ: 'Our goal is not war'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lolaasmiles pushes song

Gevano takes it to the streets

Ghost's back on track

'School kids shouldn't bleach'

For the Reckord | Millennials, new media at Rex Nettleford conference

Heritage Festival in downtown Kingston today

Sizzla, Sasco, Chris for Sunday's PAN final

SPORTS more
Results: Second Spring Senior Bowling League

Honours even in Guyana

Sunshine Girls bow into action tonight

Shiva Boys lose again in protest room

SporTT extends investigation

Cato misses hundred for Windwards

Babes take centre stage

POLITICS more
St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries

Haiti PM silent on date for new army

Dr. Newton says ‘how’ MP Michael was relieved is important

PM Browne reveals more about MP Michael’s plight

National Heroes left disrespected by poor turn out

Slavery reparations research and reality

'I expect to be a J'can citizen in short order,' Alexis tells Comrades

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 26 2017

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 26 2017

AXIS Capital Report Q3 Loss Of $468 Million

Validus Reports Q3 Net Loss Of $250.4 Million

Steven Napier Joins EY Bermuda TAS Practice

More than 73,000 Puerto Ricans flee for Florida after Hurricane Maria

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other Caribbean countries

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Outrage after Portugal court quotes Bible on woman's assault

UN says annual measles death below 100,000 for first time

Trump declares opioid crisis a 'public health emergency'

USF presents laptops to children of breast cancer victims

PM Browne reveals more about MP Michael’s plight

Truant teen taken to hospital for injuries after police arrest

'Not being weak on crime'

RELATED STORIES
US golf competition winner denied trophy because she is a girl

Harvey Weinstein sues former studio to gain access to emails 'exonerating' him

Appeal to find 'unconscious' man after car drives at pedestrians over bar row

US sailors and their dogs rescued after five months at sea

Family shares moving video of 'angel' nurse singing patient’s favourite song as she lay dying

Head of Civil Service Sir Jeremy Heywood reveals he is recovering from cancer

US defence secretary James Mattis at Korean DMZ: 'Our goal is not war'

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video authoring made easy
ADAMS BELLET: If you need to hack into any database, delete record, improve credit score, spy on whats-app, text, phone, emails, as long as it's hack contact jeajamhacker@gmail.com he is great, you won't be...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...