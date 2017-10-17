Tufton wants penalties for cost overruns on gov't contracts

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, October 17, 2017

Health MinisterÂ Dr Christopher Tufton is calling for Government contracts to carry penalties for cost and time overruns. His call coincides with the nearly $40 million cost overrun on a wastewater treatment project for several health facilities.read more

