JUTC rerouting some buses Sunday

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, October 17, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The Jamaica Urban Transit Company Limited is advising the public that buses on some of its routes will be temporarily rerouted on Sunday due to PAN 2017 hosted by CB Foods.The State-owned bus company in a release today said Constant Spring Road between the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
JUTC extends service for Observer TSO tomorrow

JUTC extends bus service for Observer TSO

JUTC adjusts bus schedule to facilitate police travel

JUTC extends operating hours for Christmas Eve

Man held in latest attack on JUTC buses

JUTC reclaims routes

JUTC to reclaim six routes today



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Film Festival Partners With City Of Hamilton

Film Festival Partners With City Of Hamilton

Pre-orders for 'Strictly the Best 57' now available

Sky Don sings about 'Times Like This'

G Blunt anticipates record deal

Ribbiz promises scary time

King Turbo rules World Clash again

SPORTS more
Brimmer Named GNAC Men’s Rookie Of Week

COMING FRIDAY: The story of Jamaica's most successful female boxing manager

Excited White Ferns anticipating Windies Women series

Rain delays start of 3rd Windies A v Sri Lanka A Test

EU Provides Additional €500,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Dominica

FYG To Host Strongman Competition On Oct 28

Sport Scoreboard, October 26, 2017

POLITICS more
PM suggests government playing wrong role in garbage collection service

PLP Chairman: Pleased With Turnout, Feedback

Video: Premier Announces ‘Bermuda First’ Group

Crisis-hit Venezuela to hold municipal vote in December

US rapper Eminem wins copyright case against NZ political ads

Annotto Bay residents want coastline fixed after election

Devon House to host Duppy Night Tours

BUSINESS more
Column: ‘Scope And Speed Of ILS Development’

Bermuda Press shares up 25

Noonan upbeat despite Validuss 250m loss

Three More Businesses Get Service Certification

Aecon airport project unaffected by buyout

Last Call For 2017 TechAwards Nominations

Weed sellers hunt buyers online

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Women Use #MeToo To Denounce Harassment

UPDATE: US government releases JFK assassination files online

O-Wrap: MoBay gangster gunned down... Boulders falling in Bog Walk Gorge... Murder in Cassia Park

National Action member accused of plot to kill Labour MP Rosie Cooper

Pinelands man sent to Dodds on ammunition charges

Firearm seized in Westmoreland, man arrested

Men on motorcycle stab man to death in Cassia Park

RELATED STORIES
JUTC extends service for Observer TSO tomorrow

JUTC extends bus service for Observer TSO

JUTC adjusts bus schedule to facilitate police travel

JUTC extends operating hours for Christmas Eve

Man held in latest attack on JUTC buses

JUTC reclaims routes

JUTC to reclaim six routes today

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...