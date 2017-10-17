Sandra seals it

Nation News - Thursday, October 17, 2017

AND A WOMAN shall lead them. For the first time in the history of the Barbados Olympic Association a woman is at the helm. Corporate lawyer Sandra Osborne received an early birthday gift when she captured...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Browne after BOA presidency

Lynch and Osborne ready to lead BOA

Queen’s Baton in Barbados

Olympian joins celebs on the floor

Positive Sada

Count me in

VIDEO: Steve Stoute at BOA Awards



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Smirnoff Kgn 5 third anniversary this Saturday

Ambush In The Night?

'Benson' is dead

Maas Ran symposium today

Don't take yes for an answer

All-star cast for benefit show

Enmore CCCC anniversary T20 Cricket Festival set for Sunday

SPORTS more
Pride, Red Force renew rivalry

Tigers keep pressure on Naps

Windies A eyes series win

Matthew Pierre Academy shines at Mayaro Bball opening

Schools must set better example for students

Mucurapo, Horizon draw 27-all in CHIPS tourney

Bishoo hails Windies chemistry

POLITICS more
Shooting, tear gas and bonfires as Kenya holds election re-run

Chris Ram follows Joe Singh …walks off Govt. job

AFC calls Jagdeo “desperate, vulgar and hypocritical”

Jagdeo cusses out defenders of GECOM Chairman appointment

Hubert Lawrence | Lessons from the Manning Cup

Bell: StGC are fighters

Super Cup kicks off Nov 10 - All-Star team to be selected this year

BUSINESS more
Creative, dynamic entrepreneurs hailed by American Friends

UPS Foundation donates to Stella Maris Foundation

Derisking Still an Issue for Caribbean

Coca-Cola looks to expand new, small brands and booze mixers

Republic Bank responds to Mark

UTC, JMMB Bank announce US dollar limits

ECSE Trade Report

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Shooting, tear gas and bonfires as Kenya holds election re-run

Pride, Red Force renew rivalry

Matthew Pierre Academy shines at Mayaro Bball opening

Mucurapo, Horizon draw 27-all in CHIPS tourney

Stars turn back Morvant Caledonia

Senior cop sends porn to police social media group

Peacemaker fatally shoots employer’s abusive husband

RELATED STORIES
Browne after BOA presidency

Lynch and Osborne ready to lead BOA

Queen’s Baton in Barbados

Olympian joins celebs on the floor

Positive Sada

Count me in

VIDEO: Steve Stoute at BOA Awards

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...