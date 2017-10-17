Rose Hudson-Wilkin to deliver UTech lecture

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, October 17, 2017

The Reverend Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin, chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons and Chaplain to Her Majesty The Queen, will deliver the Distinguished UTech, Jamaica Public Lecture on the theme 'Rebuilding Trust â Integrating and Restoring our Nation' on Wednesday, November 1,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UTech conferring honorary doctorates on 3 outstanding Jamaicans

UTech to confer honorary degrees on Hendrickson, Hudson-Wilkin and McCalla

UK chaplain to The Queen urges Anglican church to strengthen mission

‘Contribution Of Black Anglicans To The Church’

Jamaica UK diaspora members urged to preserve their heritage

Jamaica-UK Diaspora members urged to preserve their heritage

Jamaican-born chaplain tipped to become Church of England’s first female Bishop



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Ambush In The Night?

'Benson' is dead

Maas Ran symposium today

Don't take yes for an answer

All-star cast for benefit show

Enmore CCCC anniversary T20 Cricket Festival set for Sunday

A Campari Halloween promised at Ribbiz

SPORTS more
Masseuse saw ‘top half’ of Gayle’s penis

Mayor Hamilton Green Is As Tough As They Come

Turbo Knockout Football tournament …Grove Hi-tech and Shattas win on Tuesday

National intermediate Boxing Championships…Weigh-in this evening as Region Nine’s Savannah Boxing Gym makes debut

Enmore CCCC anniversary T20 Cricket Festival set for Sunday

Berbice Cricket Board Second Division 40 overs…Wins for Bush Lot United and Hopetown

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young Warriors by 64 runs

POLITICS more
JUTC, PNP joust over security contract

Gov't closer to waste management public-private partnership

Will Youths Be Harmed by Marijuana Ease?

CARICOM Chair Announces Increased Contribution for Disaster Management

Grandmother and Granddaughter Shot on New Road

These legal hurdles have to be resolved in our courts

Mayor Hamilton Green Is As Tough As They Come

BUSINESS more
UPS Foundation donates to Stella Maris Foundation

Derisking Still an Issue for Caribbean

Coca-Cola looks to expand new, small brands and booze mixers

Republic Bank responds to Mark

UTC, JMMB Bank announce US dollar limits

ECSE Trade Report

Disaster claims drive Axis to 468m loss

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Kenya's Odinga urges voters to stay home for disputed poll

DNA: MP's arrest damages the country's reputation

Removal of Asot Michael sparks concerns about further decline of tourism sector in Antigua and Barbuda

JPS makes big light theft bust

A.G. Says Cigarettes, Alcohol More Dangerous than Weed

Will Youths Be Harmed by Marijuana Ease?

Clarification on Policeman Accused in Video

RELATED STORIES
UTech conferring honorary doctorates on 3 outstanding Jamaicans

UTech to confer honorary degrees on Hendrickson, Hudson-Wilkin and McCalla

UK chaplain to The Queen urges Anglican church to strengthen mission

‘Contribution Of Black Anglicans To The Church’

Jamaica UK diaspora members urged to preserve their heritage

Jamaica-UK Diaspora members urged to preserve their heritage

Jamaican-born chaplain tipped to become Church of England’s first female Bishop

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...