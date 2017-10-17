I guess they think of poor people the way the Nazis did

Kaieteur News - Thursday, October 17, 2017

We ordinary folks would never understand what goes through the minds of humans who possess power. How can you in one swoop demolish the houses of very poor citizens; people who are at the lowest rung of the economic ladder? How can you give them one week to move? What exasperates me about this...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CH&PA demolishes 21 illegal Sophia structures

Sugar production for 2017 will be the lowest since 1999

New Dem bridge pegged at US$170M; old one to be demolished

Son of boxing promoter jailed, another freed on ganja trafficking charge

Astor Cinema to be torn down by weekend

Which worldview?

City officials warn…Partly demolished Astor Cinema in danger of collapsing



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Enmore CCCC anniversary T20 Cricket Festival set for Sunday

A Campari Halloween promised at Ribbiz

Sophia Brown recovers from surgery

'fried green plantains' reframes the familiar

Ranny Williams symposium highlights leading men in theatre

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Fats Domino dead at age 89

Top artistes for Jamrock Reggae Cruise

SPORTS more
Masseuse saw ‘top half’ of Gayle’s penis

Mayor Hamilton Green Is As Tough As They Come

Turbo Knockout Football tournament …Grove Hi-tech and Shattas win on Tuesday

National intermediate Boxing Championships…Weigh-in this evening as Region Nine’s Savannah Boxing Gym makes debut

Enmore CCCC anniversary T20 Cricket Festival set for Sunday

Berbice Cricket Board Second Division 40 overs…Wins for Bush Lot United and Hopetown

Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 ‘A’ beat Young Warriors by 64 runs

POLITICS more
Delayed alternative route Eccles bridge finally completed

ECSE Trade Report

Two Hour Video: PLP Delegates Conference

Two Hour Video: PLP Delegates Conference

CARICOM-Mexico summit opens against the background of the effects of climate change

The Hon. Asot A. Michael Speaks on his Arrest

Dominica’s PM in Brussels for high-level talks with the EU

BUSINESS more
Coca-Cola looks to expand new, small brands and booze mixers

Republic Bank responds to Mark

UTC, JMMB Bank announce US dollar limits

ECSE Trade Report

Disaster claims drive Axis to 468m loss

Global Indemnity Re Donates To Local Charities

Butterfield shares up in New York

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Life sentence for rape of a three year old justified

Chainsaw operator gets 22 yrs for killing drinking buddy

Works progressing on East Coast road-widening project

Shiva Boys, Mason decision today

Harvey Weinstein could be stripped of CBE amid sex assault allegations

Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot

The Hon. Asot A. Michael Speaks on his Arrest

RELATED STORIES
CH&PA demolishes 21 illegal Sophia structures

Sugar production for 2017 will be the lowest since 1999

New Dem bridge pegged at US$170M; old one to be demolished

Son of boxing promoter jailed, another freed on ganja trafficking charge

Astor Cinema to be torn down by weekend

Which worldview?

City officials warn…Partly demolished Astor Cinema in danger of collapsing

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...