Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

Executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon says the society has not bought into the importance of having a fully efficient waste management and disposal system, and this, to an extent, is reflected in the budgetary allocation to the agency.read more

