Starting to doubt literacy of Bajans

Nation News - Wednesday, October 17, 2017

It seems the lynchings of âvampiresâ in East Africa are picking up pace. I wonder if the murdering and dismembering of albinos for use of their body parts in casting spells is still prevalent in this region....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
HEATHER LYNN’S HABITAT: Effort to increase fruit variety

Rich Arab states best bet for refugees

No longer a proud Bajan

100% Bajan

NATION newscast August 7, 2015

NATION newscast June 23, 2015

Say It Like A Bajan: One-one blow does kill ole cow.



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Geostorm 3D | The world will be taken by storm

Suburbicon | Not everything is as it seems

Mark Wahlberg hopes God forgives him for 'Boogie Nights'

Gyptian joins Jon Secada on pop-dancehall remake

Palace Card to be discontinued on December 21

Minister Grange opens heritage preservation talks

Caribbean day of giving raises over US$40k for hurricane victims

SPORTS more
Blackman and Gollop nail it

Drug time

Priyanna Ramdhani selected for Pan Am Badminton young talents camp

Region Nine gym for Nat. Intermediate Boxing Championships

Regal Sports on board for U-19 tourney in Wakenaam

Steve’s Jewellery’s gold pendants for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

Banks DIH/GABA Leagues… Top teams receive trophies and medals

POLITICS more
Drug time

Priyanna Ramdhani selected for Pan Am Badminton young talents camp

GECOM fallout? Presidential adviser, Joe Singh, quits all Govt. positions

JC seal semi-final berth

Venezuela's Maduro gains strength as Opposition splits

Shooting of Grandmother and Child on New Road

MPs should have Jamaican citizenship, says former Prime Minister

BUSINESS more
CLICO project blamed for flooding

GM hits all-time high

Amazon receives 238 proposals for second HQ

Puerto Rico tourism craters in wake of Hurricane Maria

Guyana to explore joint oil facility with Suriname

China wants tech development but downplays net firewall

No 'rounding tax' expected from demonetising small coins

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Acquittal After ex-B.D.F. Volunteer Claims Self-Defence In Killing Colleague

Police Agree to More Frequent Briefings, Ending Media Boycott

Vicious Triple Stabbing Rocks Mayflower; Accused on the Run

Police Commissioner says ‘Cross di Nitro’ is Wanted

Former Gangster’s Music Protégés in Police Spotlight

Is ‘Big Tom’ Next to Die?

Region Nine gym for Nat. Intermediate Boxing Championships

RELATED STORIES
HEATHER LYNN’S HABITAT: Effort to increase fruit variety

Rich Arab states best bet for refugees

No longer a proud Bajan

100% Bajan

NATION newscast August 7, 2015

NATION newscast June 23, 2015

Say It Like A Bajan: One-one blow does kill ole cow.

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...