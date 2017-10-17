Pussy Riot shuts down Trump Tower in New York - and says Westerners are too obsessed with sexism

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

PHOTO / SERGEI VENYAVSKY Pussy Riot posted a call to arms on Facebook, writing: "We, Pussy Riot, invite you to join our fabulous and bold path: ask questions of your politicians who shake hands with Putin in international forums, support advocacy, go out into the streets. And put on your own...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Storm Brian: UK lashed by gale force winds, in pictures

US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion 

Pictures of the Day: 9 October 2017

Russian protesters rally on Vladimir Putin's birthday

Extraordinarily rare Chinese bowl sells for record $38m at auction  

Catalan referendum in pictures: Violence at polling stations as voting begins 

Catalan referendum: Spanish riot police surround polling stations and seize ballot boxes as thousands try to vote



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A song and foundation for MoBay - Stories of fear lead to track on Hezron's album

Andrew Tosh central to father's celebration

Devin heads Downtown

Six get Tosh Awards

Mayor gets tough

Mingling on the Mezzanine at HHG Expo 2017

Nyla ready to make the feature presentation

SPORTS more
Stunning Dottin century hands Windies clean sweep

Wada to investigate claims of doping in China

President’s Cup semi-finals billed for this week

Smith in talks for indoor hockey facility

Campbell basking in double delight, on track for Tokyo 2020

Chase nearing hundred, Windies eyeing win

Harvard takes C’ship Div title

POLITICS more
MP Dunkley: ‘Was The Best Deal For Bermuda’

Pet hippos for NAMCo

Smith in talks for indoor hockey facility

Attorney General defends Granger’s GECOM Chair decision

Tearful Rose Hall vendor tells of losing everything in fire

PPP/C MP moves to quash Patterson’s appointment

'Purples' hunt crucial victory

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Oct 23 2017

Sompo Holdings Strengthens Position In Africa

AXIS Names Steve Arora As Reinsurance CEO

MP Dunkley: ‘Was The Best Deal For Bermuda’

Pet hippos for NAMCo

Attorney General defends Granger’s GECOM Chair decision

Fudadin leads batting as Ja Scorpions depart

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Guilty of murder on the Coral Ark

Fined for gun, bullets and drugs

Harvard takes C’ship Div title

Sport continues to lift country’s spirit

Man accused of attempted murder had denied shooting victim – police witness

Double murder accused/two-time escapee appears in court

Jagdeo think he is president fuh select de GECOM chairman

RELATED STORIES
Storm Brian: UK lashed by gale force winds, in pictures

US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl pleads guilty to desertion 

Pictures of the Day: 9 October 2017

Russian protesters rally on Vladimir Putin's birthday

Extraordinarily rare Chinese bowl sells for record $38m at auction  

Catalan referendum in pictures: Violence at polling stations as voting begins 

Catalan referendum: Spanish riot police surround polling stations and seize ballot boxes as thousands try to vote

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Daura: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...