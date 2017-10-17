Sophia residents return to protest CH&PA’s actions

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, October 17, 2017

The residents of Sophia returned to the Ministry of Communities, Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) Head Office on Brickdam to protest the continuance of the demolition of their structures. The residents had only sent a small representative group last Monday but returned...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Broad St. squatters set for relocation

Sophia consultations continue on Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme

Residents share concerns over relocation of squatters to Mocha

NDC raises objection over relocation of Lombard Street squatters to Mocha

CH&PA holds consultations with North/South Sophia residents

CH&PA’s Clerks of Works receive training to better supervise projects

Private developers still owe million$ for East Bank lands



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A song and foundation for MoBay - Stories of fear lead to track on Hezron's album

Andrew Tosh central to father's celebration

Devin heads Downtown

Six get Tosh Awards

Mayor gets tough

Mingling on the Mezzanine at HHG Expo 2017

Nyla ready to make the feature presentation

SPORTS more
Oral Tracey | Brilliant move by ISSA

Paul Wright | Gilbert should go

Laurie Foster | Get Bailey in!

Ronaldo wins fifth FIFA Best Player Award

Chess takes the initiative

Fudadin leads batting as Ja Scorpions depart

'Purples' hunt crucial victory

POLITICS more
Attorney General defends Granger’s GECOM Chair decision

Tearful Rose Hall vendor tells of losing everything in fire

PPP/C MP moves to quash Patterson’s appointment

'Purples' hunt crucial victory

Caribbean leaders to attend Caricom-Mexico Summit

St Vincent cruise sector to benefit from hurricane damage to other countries

Man accused of forging Portia's signature

BUSINESS more
Attorney General defends Granger’s GECOM Chair decision

Fudadin leads batting as Ja Scorpions depart

Agriculture's Rhule

TCL falls $0.26

IDB Advisor: Caribbean region in period of fiscal consolidation

Govt begins process to establish TTRA

ICATT seminar coming in November

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Man accused of attempted murder had denied shooting victim – police witness

Double murder accused/two-time escapee appears in court

Jagdeo think he is president fuh select de GECOM chairman

Bisram’s mother detained for alleged witness tampering

A song and foundation for MoBay - Stories of fear lead to track on Hezron's album

'Purples' hunt crucial victory

Growth & Jobs | Medical marijuana business finally taking root

RELATED STORIES
Broad St. squatters set for relocation

Sophia consultations continue on Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme

Residents share concerns over relocation of squatters to Mocha

NDC raises objection over relocation of Lombard Street squatters to Mocha

CH&PA holds consultations with North/South Sophia residents

CH&PA’s Clerks of Works receive training to better supervise projects

Private developers still owe million$ for East Bank lands

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
george: Do you need hackers for hire? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent do you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...