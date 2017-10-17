Bees do better in the city than the countryside because of their 'varied diet' 

Telegraph UK - Monday, October 17, 2017

Bees do better in the city than the countryside because of their 'varied diet' Fill 1 Fill 1 ALL SECTIONS More Bees do better in the city than the countryside because of their 'varied diet' Urban rooftop and suburban garden bees produced 27.5 lbs of honey per hive this year on average Credit:...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Keepers warn of 'bee-mageddon' after France authorises controversial insecticide

Jamaicans encouraged to invest in beekeeping

Drought hits honey production

Workshop Educates Public on Beekeeping

Workshop Educates Public on Beekeeping

Workshop Educates Public on Beekeeping

Honeybees should not be killed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chef is festival favourite

Yelloween To Be Celebrated At Hamilton Princess

Photos: BTA’s Rediscover The Rail Trail Event

“Why Is Art Important To Early Development?”

Photos: CedarBridge Academy Big Time Banquet

Jamaica dumps T&T U-17 girls out of CFU tourney

Cashy carnival

SPORTS more
Results: Bermuda Rugby Football Union Matches

Results: Bermuda Rugby Football Union Matches

Sharks Swimmers Win 11 Medals On Day #2

Lloyd does trick for Christ Church West

Cyclist Nicole Mitchell Wins Medal In Martinique

Lupie Groupie 5K Fun Run & Walk On Oct 28

Terceira & Lopes Compete Indoors In Belgium

POLITICS more
Typhoon kills at least two in Japan, prompts call for thousands to evacuate

Antiguan Employees Urged to Hire Dominicans

JLP denies shooting in Annotto Bay politically motivated; police confirm there's no evidence

Apology Issued to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

Tension in South East St Mary escalates, 2 PNP supporters shot.

Ombudsman probing firearm incident in Bellefield Division

Political Ombudsman says both parties agree public works in S.E. St Mary improper

BUSINESS more
Finance ministry clears up vehicle duty concession confusion

NCB, IBM staging 24-hour digital marathon

PHOTO: Scotia networks

China moves to internationalise yuan

Galaxy Note8 arrives in Jamaica

Rubbish!

Be warned!

TECH more
Blood Drive at Princess Margaret Hospital

OCTOBER 19th-Press Briefing Cancelled

USAID Airlifts critical relief items for Caribbean Hurricane Response [Press Release]

Hurricane Jose update

Blackmoore warns about returning to Petite Savanne

DABA to host first U-17 Basketball Festival

The ‘paro’ problem — falling through cracks in our society

CRIME more
Millennial cyber crime victims losing £612 each as they fall for 'family and friends' fraud

More police officers per head now than fifty years ago, figures show 

Police investigating shooting

Seven killed, one injured in St James weekend shooting spree

JLP denies shooting in Annotto Bay politically motivated; police confirm there's no evidence

BBC defends gory drama Gunpowder after 'graphic' violence shocks viewers  

HAJ chairman calls in MOCA to probe houses built under previous board

RELATED STORIES
Keepers warn of 'bee-mageddon' after France authorises controversial insecticide

Jamaicans encouraged to invest in beekeeping

Drought hits honey production

Workshop Educates Public on Beekeeping

Workshop Educates Public on Beekeeping

Workshop Educates Public on Beekeeping

Honeybees should not be killed

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
eric: I got my already programmed blank ATM card to withdraw a maximum of $5,000 daily for 30 days. I am so happy about this because i got mine last week and I have used it to get $100,000. Mr OMON is...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...

RECENT COMMENTS
Your Caribbean Nation Medical Mission
eric: I got my already programmed blank ATM card to withdraw a maximum of $5,000 daily for 30 days. I am so happy about this because i got mine last week and I have used it to get $100,000. Mr OMON is...

Official Funeral For The Late Ralph Stanley Fadelle Former Member Of The House Of Assembly
C Morris: My father-in-law is dead and buried and because of the circumstances as a result of hurricane Maria, I'm still stuck in London. Quite tormented for not being there for the funeral/burial.

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
Stacey: I have used Cyberhackpros@gmail.com quite a numberof times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my husband cheating activities on his iPhone .He does all types of...

Christopher Martin's Big Deal debuts on Billboard
ibrahim: Getting a legitimate loan have always been a huge problem To clients who have financial problem and need solution to it. The issue of credit and collateral are something that clients are always...

'Reggae Larger Than Life' now a reality
Kerry: Dave, you are right. I look on the Amazon website and went through the content. The questions are nice. I like the way he writes them. Him skilled, mi nah lie. I order my copy too. From what I see...

Immigration Corner | Illegal and scared in Canada
easylinkhacker: Do you need excellent University/College Grades? Hire a Professional hacker to change your grade(s) no matter the numbers, distance is not a barrier. Don't give your jobs to amateur or hackers...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Stacey: I cannot over emphasize the professionalism of CYBERHACKPROS@GMAIL.COM I have spent several hours monitoring my husband and his co-worker flirting literally and there has not been any technical...

Video authoring made easy
SARA: i met a guy called Sam ,he helped me hack into my spouse INSTAGRAM,KIK,FACEBOOK AND GMAIL. Now i can monitor my spouse day to day messages and activities with out him knowing .he is very kind and...

Killers can run but cant hide
jerry: If you need to hack into any database, delete records, improve credit score,website, email, mobile phone (call, text message, Whatsapp, bbm), social network (fbk, twitter, Instagram) change your...

Rowleys second son makes family appearance
Amanda Josh: Jonny Belter is a Black-hat hacker and very capable of any type of hack in the hacking world as they call it. He is actually one of the best out there and also very good to understand what so ever...